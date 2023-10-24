Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers' fan looks to add to his baseball collection

A trip to the World Series means more opportunities for fans to buy memorabilia.

By Sophia Beausoleil

NBC Universal, Inc.

The thrill of Monday night's American League Championship Series Game 7 win over the Houston Astros has Texas Rangers fans still on Cloud 9.

 "I kept telling my family I wasn't going to cry, and we're here. It's been a roller coaster of emotions, and ugh man, it's tears of happiness to say," said Alejandro Nuno, a big-time Rangers fan who became emotional thinking about the big win.

He breathed a sigh of relief knowing that his beloved Rangers were back in the World Series after 12 years.

"I'm pumped up, I lost my voice," said Nuno, who said Globe Life Field is like his second home.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The 30-year-old also happens to have a large collection of Rangers memorabilia ranging from shirts, bobbleheads, programs, and autographed hats since he was a kid.

"This one has to be one of my favorites in my collection, had it when I was little, it's autographed by 'Pudge,' said Nuno holding a Texas Rangers hat signed by Ivan Rodriguez who is nicknamed 'Pudge'

Nuno plans to add to his collection as time goes on, but there's one item he's missing.

"We still need that Ring. I want to witness it, and I know, and I believe that 2023 we're going to get it, and it's going to be even more special because 23 is my favorite number," said Nuno.

When asked how much he's spent over the years buying all the items in his home, he laughed. It's a priceless amount for a team that brings him much joy.

Now, his eyes are set on getting a ticket to the World Series.

"I'm going to try my best to go to one game, at all costs, if it has to be standing up, I don't' mind, I'll stand up," said Nuno.

To learn more about where to buy tickets, click here.

2023 WORLD SERIES

World Series Oct 24

How to watch the Texas Rangers vs. Diamondbacks in 2023 World Series

Texas Rangers Oct 12

Rangers fans share their team spirit

RANGERS FAN PHOTOS

Texas Rangers Oct 25

Rangers Fans Photos: Sandra and Dakota

isee@nbcdfw.com Oct 25

Rangers Fans Photos: Wendy and Lucas

isee@nbcdfw.com Oct 24

Rangers Fan Photos: Cross family; Brodie, Bryant, & Shelby

This article tagged under:

Texas RangersWorld Series
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us