Texas Rangers' fan looks to add to his baseball collection

The thrill of Monday night's American League Championship Series Game 7 win over the Houston Astros has Texas Rangers fans still on Cloud 9.

"I kept telling my family I wasn't going to cry, and we're here. It's been a roller coaster of emotions, and ugh man, it's tears of happiness to say," said Alejandro Nuno, a big-time Rangers fan who became emotional thinking about the big win.

He breathed a sigh of relief knowing that his beloved Rangers were back in the World Series after 12 years.

"I'm pumped up, I lost my voice," said Nuno, who said Globe Life Field is like his second home.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The 30-year-old also happens to have a large collection of Rangers memorabilia ranging from shirts, bobbleheads, programs, and autographed hats since he was a kid.

"This one has to be one of my favorites in my collection, had it when I was little, it's autographed by 'Pudge,' said Nuno holding a Texas Rangers hat signed by Ivan Rodriguez who is nicknamed 'Pudge'

Nuno plans to add to his collection as time goes on, but there's one item he's missing.

"We still need that Ring. I want to witness it, and I know, and I believe that 2023 we're going to get it, and it's going to be even more special because 23 is my favorite number," said Nuno.

When asked how much he's spent over the years buying all the items in his home, he laughed. It's a priceless amount for a team that brings him much joy.

Now, his eyes are set on getting a ticket to the World Series.

"I'm going to try my best to go to one game, at all costs, if it has to be standing up, I don't' mind, I'll stand up," said Nuno.

To learn more about where to buy tickets, click here.