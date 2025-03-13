Rangers shutting down Bradford for 10 days, will miss opener

Texas Rangers right-hander Cody Bradford will start the season on the injured list because of soreness in his throwing elbow.

Bradford had an MRI this week that came back clean, but Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told reporters on Thursday the club will shut him down for 10 days to see how he responds. Bradford was scratched from a scheduled start on Wednesday.

Bradford is the second Texas starter to get hurt this week after Tyler Mahle was scratched from a start with forearm soreness. The right-hander is expected to start throwing again in a few days.

The 27-year-old Bradford went 6-3 with a 3.54 ERA in 13 starts last season after appearing eight times the year before. He also pitched in five playoff games during the Rangers' 2023 World Series run.