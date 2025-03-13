Texas Rangers

Rangers shutting down Bradford for 10 days, will miss opener

RHP Bradford scratched Wednesday, will start the season on the injured list with soreness in his throwing elbow

By The Associated Press

Texas Rangers pitcher Cody Bradford (61) throws to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sept. 11, 2024.
Imagn Images

Texas Rangers right-hander Cody Bradford will start the season on the injured list because of soreness in his throwing elbow.

Bradford had an MRI this week that came back clean, but Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told reporters on Thursday the club will shut him down for 10 days to see how he responds. Bradford was scratched from a scheduled start on Wednesday.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Bradford is the second Texas starter to get hurt this week after Tyler Mahle was scratched from a start with forearm soreness. The right-hander is expected to start throwing again in a few days.

The 27-year-old Bradford went 6-3 with a 3.54 ERA in 13 starts last season after appearing eight times the year before. He also pitched in five playoff games during the Rangers' 2023 World Series run.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Texas Rangers
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us