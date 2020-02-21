Ticket Sales Begin Today for Texas Rangers Games at New Globe Life Field

Single tickets for Texas Rangers games at the new Globe Life Field will go on sale Friday.

The tickets will be available starting at 9 a.m. for all 2020 games, including the exhibition games on March 23 and March 24, except the March 31 season opener.

The Rangers will be using dynamic ticketing pricing for individual seating categories for all games, meaning prices will adjust for each game in real-time based on market demand and other factors, such as opponent or weather.

With the exception of the home opener, grandstand tickets for adults ($9) and children ($6) will not be subject to dynamic pricing. Grandstand tickets must be purchased in person at Globe Life Field.

Information on the availability of individual tickets for the home opener will be announced at a later date. Fans who purchase a full or partial season ticket plan can guarantee tickets to the opener, according to the Rangers.

Tickets may be purchased at the southeast box office at Globe Life Field on Stadium Drive on the east side of the new park. They can also be purchased online at texasrangers.com, or by phone at 972-726-4377.

More information on individual ticket prices can be found at texasrangers.com/tickets.