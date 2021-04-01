opening day

Texas Rangers Announce 26-Man Opening Day Roster

Rangers open 2021 season Thursday afternoon in Kansas City; home opener is Monday at Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers have finalized their Opening Day roster as the 2021 season begins Thursday.

The Rangers are starting the 2021 campaign in Kansas City with three games against the Royals before heading home to Arlington for the home opener on Monday.

To begin the season, the Rangers pulled up RHP Matt Bush and infielder Charlie Culberson from Triple-A Round Rock and recalled LHP Kolby Allard, also from Round Rock.

The team placed seven players on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to March 29, including RHP Demarcus Evans (right lat strain), LHP Brock Burke (recovering from left shoulder surgery), LHP Brett Martin (lower back tightness), LHP Joely Rodriguez (left ankle sprain), C Sam Huff (left hamstring strain), OF Willie Calhoun (left groin strain), and OF Khris Davis (left quad strain).

RHP Hunter Wood and LHP Hyeon-jong Yang, non-roster players, have been assigned to Alternate Training Site. Infielder Rougned Odor has been designated for assignment -- a move announced earlier this week.

The Rangers' five-man taxi squad for the Kansas City series will be RHP Hunter Wood, LHP Hyeon-jong Yang, catcher Drew Butera, infielder Anderson Tejeda, and outfielder Adolis Garcia.

The team's opening day roster is below.

opening dayArlingtonTexas Rangers
