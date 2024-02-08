Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers, ALCS MVP Adolis García agree to two-year deal

Agreement, which will keep him under Rangers control through 2026, is pending a physical exam

By Evan Grant | The Dallas Morning News

The Texas Rangers won’t go to an arbitration hearing with Adolis García this year, after all.

Or next year either.

The Rangers and García, who had been scheduled for an arbitration hearing Thursday, reached the framework on a two-year contract agreement, a person familiar with the process told The Dallas Morning News. The financial details were still being finalized. The deal was, as is usually the case, pending a physical exam.

The Dallas Morning News

