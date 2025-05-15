Texas powers past Colorado 8-3 as Rangers extend win streak to five

The Colorado Rockies lost 8-3 to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night to become the first team in baseball's modern era to lose 36 of their first 43 games.

Wyatt Langford and Adolis García hit opposite-field, two-run home runs and Patrick Corbin struck out six consecutive batters among a season-high nine for the Rangers.

The Rockies became the first team to start 7-36 in the modern era (since 1901). They were swept for the seventh time and are 0-3 under interim manager Warren Schaeffer, who replaced Bud Black on Sunday.

The Rangers (23-21) have won five consecutive games to match a season-best winning streak.

Langford homered in a four-run first inning. García homered in the sixth.

Texas’s other first-inning runs scored on Josh Jung’s bases-loaded walk and Evan Carter’s fielder’s choice.

Jake Burger doubled home two runs for the Rangers in the fifth inning.

Corbin (3-2) pitched six innings for his first win since April 22. He allowed Michael Toglia’s second-inning solo homer and Kyle Farmer’s two-run shot in the sixth.

Antonio Senzatela (1-7), tied for the major league lead in losses, gave up six runs in 4 2/3 innings. Opponents are hitting .381 against him.

It was Rangers manager Bruce Bochy’s 2,194th career win, tying him with Sparky Anderson for sixth place overall.