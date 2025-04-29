Texas Rangers

Soderstrom hits a 2-run double as the A's knock off the Rangers 2-1

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – APRIL 28: Max Schuemann #12 of the Athletics steals second base ahead of the tag of Marcus Semien #2 of the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field on April 28, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.
Getty Images

Tyler Soderstrom hit a two-run double to help JP Sears and the Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Monday night.

Sears (4-2) struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings. He allowed one run and five hits in the opener of a seven-game trip.

The A's went ahead to stay in the fifth. Gio Urshela hit a leadoff double and Brent Rooker reached on a two-out walk. Soderstrom then drove a 1-1 pitch from Patrick Corbin into the right-field corner, giving him 24 RBIs on the season.

The Rangers got one back when Kyle Higashioka doubled and scored on Jonah Heim's two-out single in the sixth.

Mitch Spence then came in and allowed a single and a walk to load the bases before retiring Adolis García on a popup to second. Spence also worked the seventh and Tyler Ferguson pitched a 1-2-3 eighth before Mason Miller earned his ninth save.

Miller, who had 21 strikeouts and just one walk in his first 10 innings, walked Marcus Semien to begin the ninth before retiring the next three batters.

Corbin (2-1) allowed seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. He threw 93 pitches, 56 for strikes.

The Athletics (15-14) have won nine of 13.

The Rangers (15-14) finished with six hits in their seventh loss in 10 games.

