Seager homers twice as Rangers avoid a sweep in Chicago, beat Cubs 6-2

Texas shortstop Corey Seager homered twice as the Rangers avoided a sweep in Chicago, beating the Cubs 6-2 on Wednesday.

The two-time World Series MVP opened the game with a solo shot to left-center and then lined another solo home run to right field in the seventh to put the Rangers up five. It was Seager’s 18th career game with multiple home runs and his first since August 19, 2024.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Rangers pitcher Tyler Mahle (2-0) held Chicago to just two hits in seven innings. The right-hander allowed one earned run and lowered his season ERA to 1.32.

Shota Imanaga (2-1, 2.70 ERA) picked up the loss for Chicago, allowing a season-high five earned runs in five innings. The Japanese-born lefty struck out four while giving up seven hits, including two home runs.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Chicago had won seven of its last eight entering the series finale.

Seiya Suzuki hit a triple and subsequently scored in the fourth inning, and then had an RBI single in the ninth.

Key moment

With the game knotted at one, Texas unleashed a four-run fifth inning to pull ahead for good. Jonah Heim slugged a two-run homer to deep left-center, breaking the tie, and Josh Jung added an RBI double. Adolis García hit a single into the centerfield gap, scoring Jung and giving the Rangers a 5-1 lead.

Key stat

Chicago was just 4 for 31 at the plate. Entering the ninth inning, the Cubs had just two hits.

Up next

The Cubs are set to head to Los Angeles for a three-game series against the Dodgers on Friday. Chicago was 0-2 against the Dodgers in a season-opening series in Tokyo, Japan. The Rangers are scheduled to continue their road trip on Friday in Seattle.