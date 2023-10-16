lone star series

Scherzer to start Game 3 of ALCS for Rangers against Astros

Rangers lead best of seven series 1-0 after Game 1 win in Houston Sunday night

By Kristie Rieken

AP Photo/Ryan S. Sun

Max Scherzer will start Game 3 of the AL Championship Series for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros on Wednesday night.

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, has been out since Sept. 12 because of a muscle strain in his shoulder.

“He’s ready. That’s why he’s starting Game 3,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “A few days ago back (at) home he threw 69 pitches to hitters and came -- he came out of that fine. And during that time, he maintained his stamina stuff. So, he was available yesterday. In fact, he said he wanted to pitch yesterday if needed, if it went extra innings or something.”

Bochy said Scherzer, who was traded from the New York Mets this summer, is excited for his return.

“Believe me, he’s been wearing me out a little bit, just assuring us that, hey, I’m healthy, I’m ready to go,” Bochy said.

Houston hasn’t announced its starter for Game 3.

The 39-year-old Scherzer went 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA in 27 starts this season. He went 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA in eight starts after the trade.

Scherzer is 7-7 with a 3.58 ERA in 27 postseason games that include 22 starts. When he appears for the Rangers, it will be the fifth team he has pitched for in the postseason after the Tigers, Nationals, Dodgers and Mets.

While with Washington, he started Games 1 and 7 of the 2019 World Series against Houston. He got the win in Game 1 and didn’t factor in the decision in Game 7, won by the Nationals at Minute Maid Park. He had a 3.60 ERA over 10 innings in that series.

He went 1-1 against Houston this season. He struck out eight and allowed one run in eight innings on June 19. But the Astros tagged him for seven runs, all of those coming on three homers, in three innings on Sept. 6.

