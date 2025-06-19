Texas Rangers

Royals take down Rangers 6-3 behind Maikel Garcia's big night

Garcia drives in four as Kansas City wins second straight in Texas

Kansas City Royals’ Maikel Garcia celebrates his home run that scored teammates Jonathan India and Bobby Witt Jr. during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.
(AP Photo/LM Otero)

Maikel Garcia homered and drove in four runs, helping the Kansas City Royals beat the Texas Rangers 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Garcia capped Kansas City's four-run third inning with a three-run drive for his career-best eighth homer. He also tripled in Bobby Witt Jr. in the eighth.

Garcia's three hits matched a season high, and his four RBIs equaled a career best.

The Royals have taken the first two in their three-game set at Texas following a 0-6 homestand that matched their longest losing streak of the season.

Kris Bubic (6-4) earned his first win since May 19. He allowed nine hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings, throwing a season-high 101 pitches.

Carlos Estévez pitched a perfect ninth inning for his AL-best 20th save.

Patrick Corbin (4-6) allowed four runs over five innings for the Rangers, who have dropped two straight following a four-game win streak.

Texas opened a 2-0 lead in the first on Wyatt Langford’s RBI double and Adolis García’s run-scoring single. It closed 4-3 in the fifth on back-to-back doubles by Josh Jung and Jake Burger.

Sam Haggerty had three hits for the Rangers, matching a career high.

Texas played its second consecutive game without infielder Josh Smith, who is sidelined with a minor hamstring issue.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

