lone star series

Roof to be open for ALCS Game 4 between the Rangers and Astros Thursday

The first pitch is set for 7:03 p.m., weather is expected to be cool and clear at game time

By Frank Heinz

NBC Universal, Inc.

Game 4 of the ALCS between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros is being played in Arlington on Thursday night and the roof at Globe Life Field will be open.

The Texas Rangers tweeted on X at about 12:30 p.m. that the roof would be open and that it was a "beautiful night for baseball."

Stadium representatives said on X, "Consistent with the guidelines used during the regular season, Major League Baseball has determined that the Globe Life Field roof will be open for tonight’s ALCS Game 4."

The first pitch on Thursday night is scheduled for 7:03 p.m. The temperature at the time is expected to be about 78 degrees with clear skies and wind at about 6 mph from the NNW (between 5-10 mph throughout the evening). Sunset is at 6:50 p.m.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.
First pitch for Game 4 is at 7:03 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

Thursday night will mark the first time the roof at Globe Life Field has been open for a baseball game since May 21 when the Rangers hosted Colorado.

The roof has been open for 57 games all time, 44 in the regular season and 13 in the postseason. This marks the first Rangers postseason game where the roof will be open. The previous games were Games 1-3 of the 2020 NLDS, Games 1-7 of the 2020 NLCS and Games 1, 2 and 4 of the 2020 World Series.

The Opening Day game on March 30 of this year is the only game in Globe Life Field history where the roof status changed mid-game. The game started with the roof open but when it started raining in the 3rd inning the roof was closed in the middle of the 4th.

The Rangers hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 5 will be Friday afternoon in Arlington. Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will return to Minute Maid Park in Houston.

LONE STAR SERIES

lone star series Oct 12

How to watch Astros vs. Rangers in 2023 ALCS

lone star series Oct 13

Who is betting what on the Lone Star Series between the Rangers, Astros?

Texas Rangers Oct 12

Rangers fans share their team spirit

lone star series 21 hours ago

Reminders for Rangers fans heading out to ALCS home games

Featured MLB 15 hours ago

Astros get big road win, trail 2-1 in the ALCS

lone star series 21 hours ago

Texas Rangers fans from far and near prepare for big game

This article tagged under:

lone star seriesArlingtonTexas RangersHouston Astrosglobe life field
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us