First pitch is at 3:05 p.m. with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound for the Rangers

By Frank Heinz

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, with the roof open.
The Texas Rangers say the roof will be open for Opening Day.

The team said on X that the retractable roof at Globe Life Field was scheduled to be open for the home opener against the Boston Red Sox.

The game begins at 3:05 p.m. with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound for the Rangers and Garrett Crochet up for the Red Sox. Eovaldi will take the ball on Opening Day for the second straight year.

Lots open at 10 a.m. and the gates open at noon. Batting practice will follow shortly after.

The game will be broadcast on the newly formed Rangers Sports Network and streamed on Victory+. Fans in the DFW area can also listen on the radio at 105.3 The Fan (KRLD-FM) in English and KFLC 1270 AM in Spanish.

The Rangers will close out Opening Weekend with three more games against the Red Sox on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. On Monday, they'll head to Cincinnati to play three games against the Reds.

