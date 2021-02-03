RHP Patton Minor Deal With Rangers After 4 Seasons in Japan

Spencer Patton has signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers that includes an invitation to spring training after pitching in Japan the past four seasons.

Patton was 3-2 with a 4.92 ERA in 57 relief appearances last season in Nippon Professional Baseball. The right-hander, who turns 33 on Feb. 20, was 12-9 with a 3.68 ERA in 219 games with the Yokohama Bay Stars from 2017-20.

The Rangers announced Patton’s deal Tuesday, making him the 24th non-roster invitee to their spring camp in Arizona.

Patton made 16 relief appearances for the Chicago Cubs during the 2016 regular season, but didn’t appear in the playoffs when they won the World Series that fall. He made his big league debut with 33 1/3 innings over 36 relief appearances for the Rangers in 2014 and 2015 before getting traded to the Cubs.

The Rangers acquired Patton from Kansas City in a July 2014 trade that sent reliever Jason Frasor to the Royals.