Resilient Rangers beat Mariners to clinch first MLB postseason berth since 2016

With a revamped starting rotation, the Rangers began this season wanting to play meaningful baseball in September for the first time in a while.

Liked it so much, they will try the same thing in October.

After six consecutive losing seasons, perhaps the most resilient Rangers team in the club’s 52-season history in Texas booked a trip to the postseason for the first time since 2016 on Saturday with a 6-1 win over Seattle, forged from plucky pitching by Andrew Heaney and a trio of relievers and a much more disciplined approach at the plate.

It was fitting that it was Jose Leclerc, the longest consecutively-tenured player in the organization, who struck out Josh Rojas for the final out, setting off a nice little celebration on the field.

The Rangers are still awaiting the outcome of Saturday night’s Houston-Arizona game. An Arizona win would give the Rangers the AL West title.

All season long, manager Bruce Bochy has said this was a resilient team. All season long, they have tested that. And at every juncture, the Rangers have backed the manager up.

“They are a very professional group,” GM Chris Young said ahead of Thursday’s game. “Their highs aren’t too high and their lows aren’t too low. That’s allowed us to have pretty strong resolve. Through injuries, through highs and lows, they have maintained that. It just speaks to the character of the group.”

To read the full story, head to the Dallas Morning News.