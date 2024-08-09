Texas Rangers

Yankees vs. Rangers game postponed Friday due to rain

The three-game series will begin with a doubleheader Saturday

By Jerry Beach | The Associated Press

Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images

The series opener Friday between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers was postponed until Saturday due to rain.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Debby are expected to bring torrential rains and heavy winds well into the evening hours, and tornado watches are being issued for parts of New York State. The game was postponed shortly after 11 a.m.

The series is now scheduled to open with a traditional doubleheader on Saturday—the second one of the week for the Yankees, who split a twin-bill with the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday following a rainout Tuesday.

The teams have yet to announce their starters for the Saturday doubleheader. The Yankees were slated to start left-hander Carlos Rodón (12-7, 4.37 ERA) Friday and right-hander Gerrit Cole (3-2, 5.09 ERA) Saturday. The Rangers' first two scheduled starters for the series were right-handers Cody Bradford (3-0, 3.96 ERA) and Nathan Eovaldi (8-5, 3.62 ERA).

The Yankees entered Friday in a tie atop the AL East with the Baltimore Orioles at 68-48. The defending World Series champion Rangers, who were honored at the White House during Thursday's off-day, are 54-61 and 5 1/2 games behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Rangers in the AL West.

