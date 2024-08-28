Texas Rangers

Rangers-White Sox suspended after 4 pitches in 1st inning; Game will be part of a DH on Wednesday

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

The Texas Rangers-Chicago White Sox game was suspended Tuesday night after four pitches in the first inning due to persistent rain.

The game will be made up on Wednesday as part of a doubleheader, starting at 4:10 p.m.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

White Sox starter Garrett Crochet (6-9) threw four pitches — two balls and two strikes — before the game was halted.

Andrew Heaney (4-13) was the scheduled starter for Texas.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Chicago, which has the worst record in baseball at 31-101 and is 4-30 since the All-Star break, is looking to end a four-game winless streak.

The Rangers entered the first game of the three-game series with a two-game losing streak.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Texas Rangers - World Series Champions

Texas Rangers Aug 25

Jhonkensy Noel homers for the second straight game as the Guardians beat the Rangers

Texas Rangers Aug 24

Rookie Jhonkensy Noel hits three-run homer to push AL Central-leading Guardians past Rangers

Rangers: RHP Jacob deGrom (elbow surgery) retired all six batters he faced in his second rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday night. The two-time Cy Young Award winner, who hasn’t thrown a pitch in the majors since April 28, 2023, struck out two while throwing 16 of 24 pitches for strikes. The plan was for deGrom to throw a maximum two innings or 40 pitches.

White Sox: 3B Yoan Moncada (adductor strain) and RHP Michael Soroka (shoulder strain) were scheduled to begin rehab assignments with Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. … The club added INF Jake Amaya to the active roster a day after claiming him off waivers from Houston and recalled RHP Prelander Berroa from Charlotte. INF Bryan Ramos was optioned to Triple-A and RHP John Brebbia was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Texas rookie Jack Leiter (0-1, 16.39 ERA) is scheduled to make his fourth career start against fellow RHP Chris Flexen (2-12, 5.34 ERA), who seeks to end a 20-start winless streak when the series continues Wednesday. It’s not clear which game of the doubleheader will feature the matchup.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Texas Rangers
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us