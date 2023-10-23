Rangers vs. Astros ALCS Game 7: Fun facts, history, start time and more

It all comes down to this.

The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros will compete in a winner-take-all Game 7 for the AL pennant on Monday.

Through six games, each team has won three games on the road. Will the Astros finally get a home win? Or will the Rangers get back to the World Series for the first time since 2011?

Here's everything to know ahead of Rangers-Astros Game 7:

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

How many times has the ALCS gone to Game 7?

There have been 59 Game 7s in MLB history -- including the World Series, ALCS and NLCS. The home team is 30-27 in those games.

The ALCS has gone to Game 7 eight times, with the last two involving the Astros. Here's how each game went:

1985: Royals 6, Blue Jays 2 1986: Red Sox 8, Angels 1 2003: Yankees 6, Red Sox 5 2004: Red Sox 10, Yankees 3 2007: Red Sox 11, Cleveland 2 2008: Rays 3, Red Sox 1 2017: Astros 4, Yankees 0 2020: Rays 4, Astros 2

How many times has a postseason series never had a game won by the home team?

Once -- the 2019 World Series.

The Astros were involved in that series, falling behind 2-0 to the Washington Nationals before winning three straight in D.C. Max Scherzer and the Nats then went back to Houston and won two straight to clinch the title at Minute Maid Park. Scherzer, who started Game 7 for Washington in that series, will be on the mound for Texas on Monday.

Has Bruce Bochy ever lost a Game 7?

No -- Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has never lost a Game 7.

Bochy, who won three World Series rings with the San Francisco Giants, is 2-0 in Game 7 in his career. The first came in the 2012 NLCS, when his Giants defeated the Cardinals 9-0. Two years later in the World Series, the Giants defeated the Royals 3-2 in Game 7 to clinch his third championship as a manager.

Has Dusty Baker ever lost a Game 7?

Yes -- Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has actually never won a Game 7.

The longtime manager is 0-3 in such games with three different clubs. His Giants lost Game 7 of the 2002 World Series to the Angels, 4-1. A year later, his Cubs lost Game 7 of the 2003 NLCS to the Marlins, 9-6. And back in 2020, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Baker's Astros lost Game 7 of the ALCS to the Rays, 4-2.

Texas Rangers Game 7 history

The Rangers have only played one Game 7 in franchise history -- and it didn't go well.

The 2011 World Series went to a winner-take-all game after David Freese's walk-off home run in Game 6. In the final context, the Rangers took a 2-0 lead in the first inning but surrendered six unanswered runs to lose 6-2.

What time is Rangers vs. Astros Game 7?

First pitch for Game 7 of the ALCS is set for 7:03 p.m. CT on Monday. Scherzer will start for the Rangers, while Cristian Javier gets the ball for Houston. Here are the starting lineups:

RANGERS

Marcus Semien, 2B Corey Seager, SS Evan Carter, LF Adolis García, RF Mitch Garver, DH Jonah Heim, C Nathaniel Lowe, 1B Josh Jung, 3B Leody Taveras, CF

ASTROS