Rangers to start selling single-game tickets for 2024 season on Dec. 1

Tickets! Get your tickets! Before you know it, baseball will be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Reigning World Series champions, the Texas Rangers, have announced that single-game tickets for the 2024 season will be available on Friday, December 1 at 10:00 a.m. CST.

According to the baseball club, all home games at Globe Life Field in Arlington will be available for purchase except Opening Day.

The Texas Rangers will play 81 home games during the 2024 season at the Globe Life Field. Of these games, 26 will be against the teams in their division, while 32 will be against other American League opponents, with at least three games against each team.

Additionally, they will play 23 games against National League teams at the Globe Life Field, including series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, and Washington Nationals.

The club said fans do not have to wait to become a Lone Star season ticket member as several packages are on sale now, including Opening Day. Fans can choose between full-season, half-season, and 20-game plans for the 2024 season.

Fans who purchase complete or half-season plans will have priority access to exclusive experiences during the 2024 MLB All-Star Week. The Rangers and Globe Life Field will host the 94th MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 16.

Lone Star Members receive priority access to purchase 2024 MLB All-Star Week tickets and exclusive experiences like catching on the field and meet and greets with players and coaches. They also enjoy discounts on food, beverage, and merchandise, a flexible ticket exchange policy, dedicated gate entry, early entry for select games, and the lowest ticket prices.

Lone Star members can access premium clubs, including The Lexus Club, Balcones Speakeasy, First Base Club, First Base Dugout Lounge, Germania Insurance Dugout Lounge, and Texas Terrace, all offering prime seating locations and benefits.

The Texas Rangers will begin their season on Thursday, March 28, at 6:35 p.m. with a three-game, four-day series against the Chicago Cubs at Globe Life Field. The game will be exclusively broadcast on ESPN.

More information on Lone Star season ticket memberships can be found here.