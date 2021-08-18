Rangers' Spring Training Schedule Includes 2 Games in Arlington

The Texas Rangers will play two exhibition games in Globe Life Field to end 2022 spring training.

Major League Baseball released the spring training schedule Wednesday, and the Rangers added two games in Arlington along with 30 games in Surprise, Arizona.

2022 will be the 20th spring the baseball club has spent spring training in Surprise.

The Rangers will start their Cactus League run against the Kansas City Royals on Feb. 26 and end with the Royals as well on March 26.

Kansas City shares the Surprise complex with Texas, the Rangers said in a press release.

To end the spring training schedule, the Rangers are also scheduled to play March 28-29 at Globe Life Field.

Opponents and times, as well as ticket info, has not yet been released for those games.

But the Arlington tune-ups will be the team's last chance to play exhibition games before the regular season kicks off on March 31, when the Rangers host the New York Yankees in their opening series.