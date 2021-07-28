Texas Rangers

Rangers Sign No. 2 Draft Pick, RHP Jack Leiter

Jack Leiter #22 of the Vanderbilt Commodores pitches in the fourth inning during game one of the College World Series Championship against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha on June 28, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska.
Jack Leiter is now officially a Texas Ranger.

The right-handed pitcher and the No. 2 draft pick in the 2021 MLB Draft signed with the Rangers Wednesday, the club announced.

The Dallas Morning News's Evan Grant reported his signing bonus was $7.922 million.

At a press conference Wednesday, the 21-year-old from Vanderbilt University donned a Rangers #22 jersey as Rangers first-year general manager Chris Young announced the signing of his first pick at the helm of the organization.

But Leiter, a dominant pitcher in college for Vanderbilt University, will not pitch for the team in the minor or major leagues this year.

Grant reported that Leiter, who threw 110 innings in the spring collegiate season for the Commodores, will return to Vanderbilt for the fall semester and work out and take classes at the Nashville, Tennessee college.

Leiter, the son of former big leaguer Al Leiter, went 11-4 with a 2.13 ERA in 18 starts last season, helping the Commodores to a College World Series berth.

The right-hander struck out 179 and walked 45 in 110 innings pitched.

The over $7.9 million signing bonus is the highest such-bonus for a pitcher since 2011 No. 1 overall draft pick Gerrit Cole signed with the Pirates for $8 million.

