Rangers Sign No. 2 Draft Pick, RHP Jack Leiter

Jack Leiter is now officially a Texas Ranger.

The right-handed pitcher and the No. 2 draft pick in the 2021 MLB Draft signed with the Rangers Wednesday, the club announced.

The Dallas Morning News's Evan Grant reported his signing bonus was $7.922 million.

Per source: Leiter's bonus is actually $7.922 mm. The No. 22 is significant to him. His number at Vandy. His dad's number for a significant point in career. — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) July 28, 2021

At a press conference Wednesday, the 21-year-old from Vanderbilt University donned a Rangers #22 jersey as Rangers first-year general manager Chris Young announced the signing of his first pick at the helm of the organization.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

But Leiter, a dominant pitcher in college for Vanderbilt University, will not pitch for the team in the minor or major leagues this year.

Grant reported that Leiter, who threw 110 innings in the spring collegiate season for the Commodores, will return to Vanderbilt for the fall semester and work out and take classes at the Nashville, Tennessee college.

Leiter will go back to Vandy for the fall semester, will take courses, will work out there with Vandy program & their group of MLB pitchers. Will not pitch this year — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) July 28, 2021

Leiter, the son of former big leaguer Al Leiter, went 11-4 with a 2.13 ERA in 18 starts last season, helping the Commodores to a College World Series berth.

The right-hander struck out 179 and walked 45 in 110 innings pitched.

The over $7.9 million signing bonus is the highest such-bonus for a pitcher since 2011 No. 1 overall draft pick Gerrit Cole signed with the Pirates for $8 million.