Rangers Sign Marisnick, 2 Pitchers to Minor League Contracts

The Texas Rangers have signed free-agent outfielder Jake Marisnick, right-handed reliever Brandon Workman and lefty Matt Moore to minor league contracts that include invitations to big-league spring training.

Texas also Monday formally announced the signing of left-handed starter Martin Perez, who last week agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract pending the completion of a physical.

Marisnick has a .228 career batting average with 61 homers in 800 major-league games. He's spent his nine seasons with Miami (2013-14), Houston (2014-19), the New York Mets (2020), the Chicago Cubs and San Diego. He split last season with the Cubs and Padres, hitting .216 with five homers and 24 RBIs.

Moore was 2-4 with a 6.29 ERA in 24 games (13 starts) last season for Philadelphia. The left-hander has a 56-60 record with a 4.64 ERA over 10 big-league seasons with five teams, including Texas in 2018. He has started 165 of his 205 major league games and was an AL All-Star in 2013 with Tampa Bay.

Workman was 1-2 with a 5.46 ERA over 29 relief appearances last season, which started with the Cubs before a two-month stint in Boston that ended with him designated for assignment July 29 and then becoming a free agent. In 2019 for the Red Sox, Workman was 10-1 with a career-high 16 saves and 1.88 ERA while holding opposing batters to a .123 average. The 32-year-old reliever was born in Arlington, Texas, and pitched at the University of Texas.

