Rangers Sign Ian Kennedy to Minor League Contract

The Texas Rangers signed right-handed pitcher Ian Kennedy to a minor league deal Tuesday with an invitation to Spring Training.

Kennedy is 36 and has spent his last five seasons with the Kansas City Royals. He also played in the 2020 season, but it was cut short due to a left calf injury sidelining him.

He only managed to play 15 games the 2020 season.

Over the past five seasons with the Royals, he combined to go 22-37 with a 4.48 ERA and 1.306 WHIP figure over 163 games/86 starts from 2016-20.

He has pitched almost exclusively out of the bullpen in the past two seasons, averaging 10.2 strikeouts per 9 innings in 2019-20.

Kennedy was the Royals' Pitcher of the Year in 2019 after getting 30 saves during his first time as a reliever.

With the addition of Kennedy, the Rangers still have 74 players on the club's Spring Training roster which consist of a full 40-man roster along with 34 non-roster invitees.