Rangers' Reliever Ian Kennedy Back From Injured List

Pitcher Hyeon-jong Yang was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock

Ian Kennedy #31 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field on June 04, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.
(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Texas Rangers bullpen is getting backup.

The Rangers activated right-handed reliever Ian Kennedy from the 10-day Injured List Wednesday after he suffered a left hamstring strain earlier in June, the club announced Wednesday.

Kennedy, who earned 12 saves with a 2.53 ERA as the Rangers' closer before being placed on the IL on June 9, will be active for Wednesday's game in Houston.

To make room for the move on the active roster, Hyeon-jong Yang was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. In eight appearances, Yang had a 5.59 ERA.

