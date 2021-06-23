Rangers Recall Pitchers Joe Barlow, Wes Benjamin in Search for Pitching Help

After Andy Ibañez rewarded the Rangers with a three-run home-run the game after he was recalled from Round Rock, the Rangers went for more reinforcements Tuesday.

Pitchers Joe Barlow and West Benjamin were recalled from Round Rock to help a struggling pitching staff.

Barlow, a right-hander, will make his Major League debut after he thrived in a closing role at Round Rock, where he compiled a 2.57 ERA and seven saves in 17 appearances.

Benjamin, a left-hander, will make his fourth stint as a Ranger. In six appearances, the last of which came June 3, he has an 8.76 ERA.

To make room for the move, right-hander DeMarcus Evans was optioned to Round Rock, and right-hander Brett de Geus was designated for assignment.

Evans collected an 8.68 ERA in nine relief appearances this season. De Geus posted an 8.44 ERA in 19 relief appearances.

If he clears waivers, de Geus must be offered back to the Dodgers before the Rangers can assign him to the minor leagues because the club had selected from the Dodgers' Triple-A roster in the 2020 Rule 5 Draft.

Outfielder David Dahl's injury rehabilitation assignment was also transferred from Round Rock to Frisco, the Rangers said.