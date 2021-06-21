Rangers

Rangers Recall Infielder Andy Ibañez as He Gets Start Against A's

The club also optioned outfielder Jason Martin to Round Rock to make room for the move

Infielder Andy Ibañez was recalled from Triple A Round Rock before the series opener with the Oakland Athletics and received the start at second base Monday.

The 28-year-old will get another stint in the majors after batting .143 in 9 games in May. To make room for the move, the Rangers optioned outfielder Jason Martin to Round Rock.

In an active nine-game hitting strike at Round Rock, Ibañez was batting .529 with four home runs and a 1.678 OPS.

The Rangers are hoping Ibañez can carry some of the hot hitting to the big leagues as they look to break a six-game losing streak against the A's.

