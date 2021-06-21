Rangers Recall Infielder Andy Ibañez as He Gets Start Against A's

Infielder Andy Ibañez was recalled from Triple A Round Rock before the series opener with the Oakland Athletics and received the start at second base Monday.
The 28-year-old will get another stint in the majors after batting .143 in 9 games in May. To make room for the move, the Rangers optioned outfielder Jason Martin to Round Rock.
In an active nine-game hitting strike at Round Rock, Ibañez was batting .529 with four home runs and a 1.678 OPS.
Texas Rangers
The Rangers are hoping Ibañez can carry some of the hot hitting to the big leagues as they look to break a six-game losing streak against the A's.