Rangers Prepare for First Home Game With Fans in Globe Life Field

As the Texas Rangers prepare to begin their 2021 season Thursday – on the road at the Kansas City Royals – the organization is gearing up for one of the most important days in the team’s history next week.

On their home opening day Monday, the Texas Rangers are preparing to become the first pro sports team in the nation to host a capacity crowd in more than a year.

“I’m thrilled, I can’t wait to get Rangers fans in the building for a Rangers game,” said Rob Matwick, Texas Rangers Executive Vice President of Business Operations.

“There’s nothing better than that and no better way to start it than on Opening Day. On the other hand, we do recognize we need to adhere to the good health and safety practices we’ve had in the last year. We need fans to cooperate and work with us to make sure we don’t infect others. That’s the last thing we want to happen here.”

And while the Rangers expect the seats of Globe Life Field to be filled for a Rangers game for the first time, Opening Day is going to feel a little bit different than in years past, with masks required, no cash for purchases and even the food options being limited to only ballpark classics Rangers fans have experienced in previous seasons.

“When you get too complicated with the food, the line times can get extended,” said Casey Rapp, Delaware North Globe Life Field General Manager. “We want to move the lines to move as quickly as possible so we can continue to social distance, get fans back to their seats and get them wearing their masks.”

Limited options, but still a day the Texas Rangers organization has been looking forward to for years, opening their brand new home stadium to Rangers fans for the first time on an opening day that will be like none in the organization’s history.

“To have the roof open, sun shining, and what we expect to be a full house, it’s really exciting,” said Matwick.