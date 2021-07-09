Rangers Place Left-Handed Pitcher John King on 10-Day Injured List

The Texas Rangers put left-handed pitcher John King on the 10-day Injured List Friday, retroactive to July 7, due to left shoulder inflammation.

For the third time this season, the team is calling up Jason Martin from Round Rock to fill in during King's absence.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Rangers said, "King has gone 7-5 with a 3.52 ERA (18 ER/46.0 IP) over 27 relief appearances with the Rangers this season" and earned his team-high 7th win on Tuesday against the Tigers.

In two stints so far this season Martin has played in 21 games for the Rangers and is batting an unimpressive .162 (6-37) with one home run and 4 RBI. While with Triple-A Round Rock, Martin's numbers look better where he is batting .286 with 9 home runs and 24 RBI in 25 games.

King will be eligible to return to the active roster on July 17.