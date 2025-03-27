Rangers Opening Day: What to know about the food, the freebies and the fun

Baseball season is back!

The Texas Rangers are set to kick off their 2025 season with an exciting home opener against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

Here's a comprehensive guide to ensure fans are well-prepared for Opening Day at Globe Life Field.​

GAME DETAILS

First Pitch: Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 3:05 PM against Boston Red Sox

Tickets: Limited availability for Thursday’s game, but plenty of good seats available for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday’s games. Click here for details.

Parking and Ballpark Entry: Lots open at 10 a.m.

Ballpark Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Batting Practice: Early arrival also offers the opportunity to watch the Rangers' batting practice at 12:10 PM, followed by the Red Sox at 1:10 PM.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to navigate parking and security procedures smoothly.

For those interested in tailgating, Globe Life Field permits:​

Outside food and charcoal grills.​

Alcohol consumption, with all alcohol and coolers subject to inspection upon arrival.​

Please note that propane grills or cooktops and glass containers are prohibited. Parking is sold separately, and while game tickets are not required to participate in tailgating, they are necessary for entry into the ballpark. ​

The vibes are beautiful this morning at @GlobeLifeField - previewing Opening Day for the Texas Rangers!



*Parking lots open at 10AM

*Doors open at 12pm

*Batting practice at 12:10pm

*First Pitch @ 3:05 pm against @RedSox



NEW FOOD

It’s more than just baseball – the new ballpark food is getting just as much attention this year.

The Texas Rangers have unveiled new food offerings at Globe Life Field for the 2025 season.

Highlights include the 26-inch Boomstick Burrito, featuring seasoned taco meat, nacho cheese, and pico de gallo. The Cajun nachos are also expected to be a hit.

Hurtado Barbecue returns with loaded brisket potatoes and smoked wings.

Fans can also enjoy lobster mac & cheese, lobster rolls, and lobster nachos.

Arlington Eats will feature rotating local restaurants, including Prince Lebanese and El Tiempo Cantina.

Check out the full list of new menu items by clicking here.

PROMO GIVEAWAYS

NBC 5's Alanna Quillen tells us about the freebies and fan merchandise available for Texas Rangers fans this season.

Don't miss out on this season’s Rangers freebies. From replica rings to jerseys, fanny packs, bobbleheads, and more—there’s plenty of swag up for grabs.

Each item will be given away to the first several thousand fans at select games.

Click here to see the full promotional giveaway dates and items.

Theme nights are also big this year. Tickets purchased for each theme night guarantee the giveaway for that game. Click here to see the full list of theme nights and links to buy tickets.

WEATHER FORECAST

As for your weather forecast, the first pitch will see some clouds, with scattered showers developing toward the end of the game. No worries, though—you’ll be indoors! Take your time on the way home, as more rain is expected to close the week.

The stadium plans to open the roof at noon but the rest of the afternoon could be subject to change depending on the weather, according to officials.

Click here for more on your game day forecast.