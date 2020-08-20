Rangers

Rangers Offer New Ballpark Food Delivery Service Called “Field to Table”

Even though fans can't make it to baseball games in person, the Texas Rangers are trying to bring part of the ballpark experience to their front doors.

The Rangers announced a new food delivery service called "Field to Table" for each game.

Ballpark food is offered in the food delivery service, which delivers to areas up to one hour away from Globe Life Field, including all of Arlington.

Gameday Packs include Grand Slam Pizza & Wings, Rangers Smoke House and the Backyard Triple Play.

According to the Rangers, delivery is 100% contactless and will arrive at least an hour before each Rangers game.

You can order here or click here for more information.

