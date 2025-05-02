Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers shut out for the fourth time this season in 3-0 loss to Athletics

The Rangers have gone seven consecutive games without hitting a homer this season

By The Associated Press

May 1, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) hits a single against the Athletics during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Imagn Images

Oakland starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs gave up two hits in six scoreless innings, Jacob Wilson and Miguel Andujar each had two hits and an RBI and the Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 3-0 on Thursday.

Springs (4-3) had allowed at least three runs in each of has last five starts and 19 total in that span. Mason Miller pitched a perfect ninth inning and earned his 10th save in as many opportunities this season.

Wilson hit a RBI single in the top of the seventh and Luis Urías added another in the eighth for the Athletics.

Marcus Semien had a single, two walks and a stolen base for the Rangers.

Tyler Mahle (3-1) gave up a run on five hits with a walk and six strikeouts over six innings. The 30-year-old right-hander gave up two runs across 12 innings in his previous two starts, both no decisions.

Key moment

Tyler Soderstrom hit a two-out single, moved to second when Brent Rooker drew a walk and scored on a single by Andujar to make it 1-0 in the top of the first and the Athletics led the rest of the way.

Key stat

The Rangers — who have gone seven consecutive games without hitting a homer, matching the club’s longest HR drought since their seven-game stretch in July 2021 — have been shut out four times this season.

Up next

Right-hander Jack Leiter (2-0, 2.03 ERA) is expected to pitch for the Rangers on Friday in the first of three home games against Seattle. LHP Bryan Woo (3-1, 3.09 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Mariners.

The Athletics begin a three-game series Friday against the Marlins in Miami. Neither team has announced its starting pitcher.

Copyright The Associated Press

