Rangers Lose to Red Sox Friday Night, Their Season-Worst Sixth Straight Loss

Connor Wong hit his first major league homer, Kiké Hernández doubled twice and the Boston Red Sox overcame an early injury to starting pitcher Nick Pivetta to beat Texas 9-1 Friday night, the Rangers’ season-worst sixth straight loss.

Pivetta exited with a bruised left calf after getting hit by Leody Taveras’ comebacker in the third. Pivetta threw out Taveras at first base to end the inning, but hobbled off the field.

Pivetta was replaced by right-hander Tyler Danish (3-1), who earned the win with a scoreless inning.

Texas starter Dallas Keuchel took the loss, going 4 2/3 innings and matching a season high by allowing seven earned runs. In two starts since joining the Rangers as a free agent on July 26, Keuchel has given up a combined 14 earned runs over 10 innings on 18 hits.

Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, is 0-2 with Texas and a combined 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA with Texas, the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks this season. He entered the game with a major league-high 8.84 ERA.

Wong hit a two-run homer in the seventh that scored Hernández, who had walked. Wong, a 26-year-old catcher-second baseman, played his sixth game for Boston this year.

Texas infielder-outfielder Charlie Culberson pitched a scoreless eighth, allowing a two-out walk and a single.

Hernández scored twice and also drove in two runs.

Xander Bogaerts hit an RBI double in the first.

Texas rookie Bubba Thompson led off the third with a single and stole second base, his 10th swipe since making his major league debut on Aug. 4. Thompson scored on Corey Seager single.

Boston scored three times in the fourth on an RBI single by Hernández and a two-run single by Christian Arroyo.

Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez hit RBI doubles in the fifth that finished Keuchel. Hernández doubled home a run off reliever A.J. Alexy.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Joe Barlow, bothered by a right index finger blister for almost two months, needs more time before he can be activated. He was eligible to be activated Friday from his second stint this season on the injured list with the ailment. Since July 13, he has missed 45 games because of this issue.

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora said the team’s medical staff was planning to meet later on Friday to discuss a course of action for RHP Tanner Houck, who has been out since Aug. 6 with lower back inflammation. “There’s a big possibility he’ll have surgery,” Cora said. If so, Cora expects Houck would be ready for spring training. ... 1B Eric Hosmer, out since Aug. 21 with low back inflammation, “is not progressing they way we thought he was going to be,” Cora said. Hosmer has been shut down from baseball activities but is receiving treatment. ... RHP Nathan Eovaldi, out since Aug. 19 with right shoulder inflammation, threw 25- to 30-pitch bullpen session on Friday and is expected to throw another on Monday, with Cora saying Eovaldi felt “a lot better than a few weeks ago.” ... RHP Zack Kelly was placed on paternity leave. Danish was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to take Kelly’s place on the roster.

UP NEXT

The Rangers and Red Sox continue their four-game series on Saturday afternoon. Boston rookie RHP Brayan Bello (0-4, 7.27 ERA) is making his eighth start, first against Texas. The Rangers had not yet named a starter, with the choice depending on bullpen usage in Friday’s game.