Rangers' Khris Davis Designed For Assignment, Eli White Recalled

Davis is hitting .157 with 2 home runs and 5 RBIs in 51 at-bats.

The Texas Rangers designated outfielder Khris Davis for assignment to make room for utility player Eli White, who is recalled from Round Rock, the club announced Tuesday.

Davis, a former AL home run champion in 2018 and standout for the Oakland A's, hit .157 with 2 home runs and 5 RBIs in his 22 games with the Rangers since he was acquired for longtime shortshop Elvis Andrus in February.

White, 26, will make his third stint with the Rangers this season after batting .127 with 4 RBIs over 22 games in his first two times. His last game for the Rangers was May 13 against the Houston Astros.

A utility player, White batted .343 with 3 home runs and 11 RBIs in his time at Triple A-Round Rock and made the majority of his starts at second base and center field.

