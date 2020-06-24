Rangers Ink Entire Draft Class With Signing of Third, Fifth Round Picks

The Texas Rangers signed right-handed pitcher Tekoah Roby and shortstop Thomas Saggese, the team's third and fifth-round draft picks in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft, the club announced Wednesday.

With today's signing, all five selections in the June 10 and 11 draft signed with the Rangers, including first round pick and second baseman Justin Foscue. The 2020 MLB Draft was shortened from its normal 40 rounds to only five rounds due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roby, a six-foot-one-inch right-hander, pitched at Pine Forest High School in Pensacola, Fla., where he earned a 7-3 record along with an 1.19 ERA in his junior year. He also contributed a .384 batting average with 28 RBIs. The 2019 Pensacola News Journal Pitcher of the Year award, Roby had committed to Troy University before signing with the Rangers.

Saggese, Texas's final pick in the draft, batted .440 with 3 home runs and 9 RBIs in the shortened spring 2020 season as a high school senior for Carlsbad High School in California. The five-foot-11-inch shortstop was named the Most Valuable Player of San Diego's Avocado West League as a junior and was committed to Pepperdine University before signing with the Rangers.