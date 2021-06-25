Ian Kennedy

Rangers' Ian Kennedy to Host Military, First Responders at Friday Games

Ian Kennedy #31 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field on June 04, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.
(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Rangers pitcher Ian Kennedy is hosting a group of Gold Star Mothers, women who lost their child in the United States Armed Forces, and their families at Friday's game against the Royals at Globe Life Field.

Kennedy and his wife Allison announced a new program Friday to "thank military personnel and first responders for their service."

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Approximately 50 members of a military or first responder group will be hosted at Rangers' Friday home games as part of the program, beginning tonight. Ian Kennedy will also do a Q&A with each group following batting practice.

Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers 4 hours ago

Texas Rangers to Host Family Field Day, Saturday, July 3

Rangers Jun 24

Rangers Fall 5-1, Split Series with A's as Bassitt gets 8th W in row

On July 9, the Kennedys are hosting the Arlington Fire Department.

Only July 30, the Kennedys are hosting members of the United Service Organizations.

The rest of the schedule is yet to be announced.

This article tagged under:

Ian KennedyRangersGold Star Mothers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us