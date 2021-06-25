Rangers' Ian Kennedy to Host Military, First Responders at Friday Games

Rangers pitcher Ian Kennedy is hosting a group of Gold Star Mothers, women who lost their child in the United States Armed Forces, and their families at Friday's game against the Royals at Globe Life Field.

Kennedy and his wife Allison announced a new program Friday to "thank military personnel and first responders for their service."

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Approximately 50 members of a military or first responder group will be hosted at Rangers' Friday home games as part of the program, beginning tonight. Ian Kennedy will also do a Q&A with each group following batting practice.

On July 9, the Kennedys are hosting the Arlington Fire Department.

Only July 30, the Kennedys are hosting members of the United Service Organizations.

The rest of the schedule is yet to be announced.