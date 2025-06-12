Texas Rangers

Rangers hit season-high 6 home runs in romp over the Twins

Rangers improve to 33-36 with the win Thursday -- next will host the Chicago White Sox for three games in Arlington.

By Mike Cook | The Associated Press

Jun 12, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) celebrates his three run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning at Target Field.
Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Josh Smith, Jake Burger and Wyatt Langford went deep in the first two innings and the Texas Rangers hit a season-high six home runs in a 16-3 romp over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

Evan Carter, Adolis Garcia and Sam Haggerty also homered as Texas scored 16 runs for the second time in three games. The Rangers beat Minnesota 16-4 on Tuesday night.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Patrick Corbin (4-5) allowed three runs in five-plus innings for his first victory since May 14, retiring 12 straight hitters at one point. He hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in his dozen starts this season.

Minnesota has lost five of seven.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Minnesota's Bailey Ober (4-3) allowed seven earned runs and walked a career-high six in 4 2-3 innings. He gave up a career-high four homers.

Smith hit the lanky right-hander’s second pitch into the right-field seats. Burger homered in the second, and after a balk, Kyle Higashioka added an RBI single for a 3-1 lead. Two batters later, Langford hit a three-run blast just inside the left-field foul pole.

Carter homered in the fifth to make it 7-1, Garcia capped a six-run sixth with a three-run home run off Joey Wentz, the reliever claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh Wednesday. Haggerty added a three-run shot in the ninth against infielder Jonah Bride.

Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers 18 hours ago

Buxton's 479-foot homer powers Twins to 6-2 win over Rangers

Texas Rangers Jun 10

Higashioka has 5 RBIs, Carter and Langford each homer as Rangers beat Twins 16-4

Key moment

Down 6-1 in the second inning, Minnesota loaded the bases with no outs and the top of the order coming up. But Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa popped out around Ryan Jeffers' strikeout.

Key stat

Texas is 25-4 when scoring at least four runs.

Up next

Texas has yet to announce a starter for its home game Friday night against the Chicago White Sox. RHP Chris Paddack (2-5, 3.53) is scheduled for Minnesota at Houston.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Texas Rangers
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us