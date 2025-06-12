Josh Smith, Jake Burger and Wyatt Langford went deep in the first two innings and the Texas Rangers hit a season-high six home runs in a 16-3 romp over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

Evan Carter, Adolis Garcia and Sam Haggerty also homered as Texas scored 16 runs for the second time in three games. The Rangers beat Minnesota 16-4 on Tuesday night.

Patrick Corbin (4-5) allowed three runs in five-plus innings for his first victory since May 14, retiring 12 straight hitters at one point. He hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in his dozen starts this season.

Minnesota has lost five of seven.

Minnesota's Bailey Ober (4-3) allowed seven earned runs and walked a career-high six in 4 2-3 innings. He gave up a career-high four homers.

Smith hit the lanky right-hander’s second pitch into the right-field seats. Burger homered in the second, and after a balk, Kyle Higashioka added an RBI single for a 3-1 lead. Two batters later, Langford hit a three-run blast just inside the left-field foul pole.

Carter homered in the fifth to make it 7-1, Garcia capped a six-run sixth with a three-run home run off Joey Wentz, the reliever claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh Wednesday. Haggerty added a three-run shot in the ninth against infielder Jonah Bride.

Key moment

Down 6-1 in the second inning, Minnesota loaded the bases with no outs and the top of the order coming up. But Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa popped out around Ryan Jeffers' strikeout.

Key stat

Texas is 25-4 when scoring at least four runs.

Up next

Texas has yet to announce a starter for its home game Friday night against the Chicago White Sox. RHP Chris Paddack (2-5, 3.53) is scheduled for Minnesota at Houston.