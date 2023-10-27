Rangers fans recount ‘Net Men' memories ahead of Game 1 of World Series

As lifelong Rangers fans, Greg Kinzer and Brian Sperry have experienced multiple chapters as supporters.

Most notable was the one captured by NBC 5 cameras in the 90s when the college friends became known as the "Net Men."

"Brian had access to cheap tickets," said Kinzer.

"The front row and down the third base lane was just kind of a funnel to us. So the wall was high enough that you couldn't reach down and not fall over the stands, but you could reach a net down, and they didn't have any rules as to the size of nets," said Sperry.

For the next several seasons, the friends showed up at the Ballpark with fishing nets to snag fall balls from games they'll never forget.

"With any other sport, when the ball goes in the crowd, you throw the ball back to the official and play restarts. But with baseball, someone hits a home run, someone hits a foul ball, and it's yours, and it's like a piece of the game, and I always felt that was pretty cool," said Kinzer.

As life evolved, so did the way the friends supported the team.

Sperry would go on to share his passion for the Rangers with his wife, attending a game in his tux and her gown just hours after their wedding.

Later, he attended games with his kids. His youngest is named for a Rangers great.

"Nolan was born 12 years ago today, and that was the fateful day of game six where it looked like the Rangers had it won and lost it at the very end," he said.

This time around, the father and son will watch together with tickets already secured for game four. Kinzer said he's holding out hope to attend game six.

"I just really hope the Rangers can push through. The Cowboys have won. The Stars have won. The Mavericks have won, and I really do hope for the franchise and all of the fans out there that they really are able to do it this year," he said.