Rangers fans on the road to Chase Field for Game 3 in World Series

Rangers fan Randy Lyne got on a plane Monday morning bound for Phoenix to watch the Texas Rangers play the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series away games.

"Nobody expected us to go this far," Lyne said. "I expected us to get in the playoffs, but you know we're gonna go all the way!"

Lyne became a Rangers fan in the 1980s when he moved to Texas from Kansas City.

"The fans here are some of the best in the country," Lyne said, pointing out he's been to every Major League Baseball ballpark, with the exception of Miami.

Lyne is a season ticket-holder who goes to most home games and some of the away games, but for the postseason, he goes to them all.

"I've not missed a playoff game at home or away since 2010," Lyne said. "It's like you're back when you were a kid playing the game yourself, and the heartbeat going like crazy, just like you're a kid, and you're a kid the whole game!"

When asked what he would say to the team before a game if he had the chance, Lyne answered, "I would say that you guys, you players mean so much to us...we live our lives through them."

Lyne is in Phoenix with some of his family.

"I'm looking forward to sharing the experience with my kids and my family," Lyne said. "It's just a great camaraderie thing that we'll talk about for the rest of our lives!"