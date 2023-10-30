World Series

Rangers fans on the road to Chase Field for Game 3 in World Series

The World Series continues in Phoenix, with many fans watching the games in person.

By Noelle Walker

Rangers fan Randy Lyne got on a plane Monday morning bound for Phoenix to watch the Texas Rangers play the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series away games.

"Nobody expected us to go this far," Lyne said. "I expected us to get in the playoffs, but you know we're gonna go all the way!"

Lyne became a Rangers fan in the 1980s when he moved to Texas from Kansas City.

"The fans here are some of the best in the country," Lyne said, pointing out he's been to every Major League Baseball ballpark, with the exception of Miami.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Lyne is a season ticket-holder who goes to most home games and some of the away games, but for the postseason, he goes to them all.

"I've not missed a playoff game at home or away since 2010," Lyne said. "It's like you're back when you were a kid playing the game yourself, and the heartbeat going like crazy, just like you're a kid, and you're a kid the whole game!"

When asked what he would say to the team before a game if he had the chance, Lyne answered, "I would say that you guys, you players mean so much to us...we live our lives through them."

Lyne is in Phoenix with some of his family.

"I'm looking forward to sharing the experience with my kids and my family," Lyne said. "It's just a great camaraderie thing that we'll talk about for the rest of our lives!"

2023 WORLD SERIES

World Series Oct 24

How to watch the Texas Rangers vs. Diamondbacks in 2023 World Series

Texas Rangers Oct 12

Rangers fans share their team spirit

RANGERS FAN PHOTOS

isee@nbcdfw.com Oct 27

Rangers Fan Photos: Gary & Damon, Cindy's kids, and Pudge

Texas Rangers Oct 25

Rangers Fans Photos: Sandra and Dakota

isee@nbcdfw.com Oct 25

Rangers Fans Photos: Wendy and Lucas

This article tagged under:

World SeriesTexas RangersArizona Diamondbacks
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us