Texas Rangers fans on the hunt for a limited-edition bronze baseballs

The Dallas-based sculpture studio, Brad Oldham Sculpture, has been working behind the scenes for a unique 25-year celebration for their anniversary and the Texas Rangers championship legacy.

“That team mentality is sort of how our company runs. So, any opportunity I get a chance to work with a sports team is just like the best thing in the world,” said Brad Oldham.

The lost-wax cast bronze baseball sculpture is titled Baseball Forever.

"We have a 2.2-pound bronze lost-wax cast bronze sculpture that has the Texas Ranger logo on one side, and it has the Brad Oldham Sculpture logo on the other side. Inside, there are a few things," said Oldham. “We wanted to have that surprise and delight of, when you do open it, so it unscrews.”

The Texas Rangers' "TX" City Connect logo is engraved on one half of the bronze ball. The sculptor's autograph and the ball's limited run number of 1-25 are etched on the side. Inside the ball, fans will find a card of authenticity, a QR code to register their baseball, and a velvet bag to protect the miniature emblematic "Traveling Man" sculpture nested inside.

"The Walking Tall of the Traveling Man wearing a nice Texas Ranger hat," said Oldham. "He's wearing that, the City Connect baseball hat and the baseball on his chest," said Oldham.

The Traveling Man is a series of three metal sculptures in Deep Ellum. The series is also celebrating a milestone.

"It is the 15-year anniversary for the Traveling Man," said Oldham.

Oldham and Christy Coltrin are the artists behind the sculpture studio, and Coltrin is also its CEO.

“This is our 25th year of making placemaking sculpture. And Brad and I wanted to do something where we gave back to the community, and this was a way that we thought would be engaging, unusual help, get the word out, help raise awareness for public art and sculpture,” said Coltrin.

On Monday afternoon, Texas Rangers fans received a text message alerting them of the collaboration. Since then, thousands have been hunting for a one-of-a-kind piece of fine art.

“We did 25 individually numbered baseballs that were placed yesterday between the hours of 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. by a different person in each location,” said Oldham.

Each location holds a special meaning to the Texas Rangers and Oldham.

Some of the locations include:

Riders Field, home of the Frisco RoughRiders, an affiliate of the Texas Rangers

Globe Life Field, home of the Rangers ballpark

Arlington City Hall, home of Tom Vandergriff’s ‘Dream the Big Dream’ statue

Texas Wesleyan, where Oldham played college basketball

The ‘The Traveling Man—Waiting on a Train’ sculpture in Deep Ellum.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 17 of the 25 bronze baseballs have been found.

“It's very satisfying to Brad and to me to know that what we're doing, people are interested. People want to take a piece of it with them,” Coltrin said. “And for me, it's not just today either. These are heirlooms. These are these are pieces that will be around forever. We hope these 25 sculptures bring joy and a sense of discovery to those who are lucky enough to find one."

The sculptures have been hidden in locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Fans can register online to receive a clue.

Once discovered, the sculpture belongs to the fan, and the new owner is invited to share the location of the discovery on the Rangers Baseball Forever page.