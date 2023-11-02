Rangers fandom in full force on the heels of World Series win

Celebrations are still in order in North Texas as thousands of Rangers fans cherish their new title: World Series champions.

Sporting goods stores like Academy in Arlington have kept their doors open since Wednesday night's win, not planning to close doors until Thursday at 9:00 p.m.

Fans have been streaming in all night and all day; a spokesperson for the store said they helped over a thousand customers in just the first hour that they reopened after Wednesday night's game.

“I’m getting all of us shirts, and my parents and siblings," said Trinity Johnson, also shopping for herself, her husband, and two kids.

The Academy spokesperson said they'll be getting constant shipments for the next two weeks to make sure every fan gets what they want-- long lines have been forming especially for the coveted black championship hats.

“The team has ‘em. That’s what they wore, so that’s why I want to get one," said Mike Bernardo.

Bernardo, a lifelong Rangers fan, was at the watch party in Arlington Wednesday night, too.

“I’m so happy for the fans, but I’m more happy for the team. The team has deserved it for many, many years, and I’m so happy that they won," he said.

Waiting over an hour for a hat is nothing compared to the wait for the championship for Silvestre Ayala.

“We’ve been waiting, 2010-- 2011 was a disappointment... It was a crazy experience but this year, it’s been awesome," he said.

New Yorker Pizza and Pasta nearby are preparing for another fan frenzy still ahead: The victory parade.

“Letting all our—our staff know, you know, we’re going to need extra hands," said Julia Lopez, a manager there.

The family-owned restaurant sits just off the parade route, which loops around Globe Life Field and Choctaw Stadium.

“Gearing everybody up on busy shifts, hopefully, a full house," Lopez said.

Some local school districts are shutting down so that even the smallest Rangers fans can welcome home their heroes.

"We have one five-year-old who, they get out of school tomorrow for the parade, so we’re getting ready to gear up and cheer on the Rangers!” Johnson said.