Rangers explode for season-high 15 runs in blowout win over A's

Texas racks up 18 hits in its biggest offensive game of the year; Jacob deGrom earns his first win in two years.

ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 29: Josh Smith #8 of the Texas Rangers throws to first base to complete a double play over Brent Rooker #25 of the Oakland Athletics at second base in the first inning at Globe Life Field on April 29, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.
Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom struck out seven over six scoreless innings for his first win in more than two years and the Texas Rangers had their best offensive game this season to beat the Athletics 15-2 on Tuesday night.

The 36-year-old deGrom (1-1) had gone 737 days since also beating the A's on April 23, 2023, then made only more start in his debut season with the Rangers before Tommy John surgery.

After the full squad was required to be on the field for batting practice before the game, the Rangers set season highs for runs and hits with 18. They entered last in the majors with 91 runs, and had scored only 12 total the previous six games.

Texas failed to score in the first after Jacob Lopez (0-1) walked the bases loaded, but got runs in each of the next three innings. Jake Burger and Leody Taveras had back-to-back RBI singles with two outs in the third to make it 3-0 and chase the A's starter.

Adolis García and Wyatt Langford both had bases-clearing doubles in an eight-run sixth to make it 12-0, and deGrom didn’t return after 65 pitches (47 strikes).

The right-hander, who gave up only four singles without a walk, had gotten only nine runs of support his first five starts this season. He made three shortened starts in his return from surgery at the end of last season.

Dane Dunning was credited with a three-inning save, though he gave up a two-run homer to Shea Langeliers in the seventh.

