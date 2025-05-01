Brent Rooker hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning and Lawrence Butler followed with his first career grand slam as the Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 7-1 on Wednesday night.

Rooker was the first batter to face Luke Jackson after Tyler Soderstrom led off the inning with a single off Robert Garcia (1-1). Rooker launched a 1-1 fastball to left field, his eighth of the season. After the A's loaded the bases with a single and two walks by Jackson, Butler took Shawn Armstrong deep to center for his fifth homer.

Grant Holman (3-0) pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth.

The Athletics have won six of eight, while the Rangers have lost eight of 12.

Jacob Wilson gave the A's a 1-0 lead in the third inning with a perfectly placed bunt single between the mound and first base to score JJ Bleday, who opened the inning with a double off the right-field wall.

Adolis García singled home Marcus Semien in the fourth, tying it at 1-all.

Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi allowed one run and six hits in six innings, striking out eight and walking none. He has 46 strikeouts and three walks, a 15.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio that leads the majors.

Athletics starter Luis Severino allowed one run and eight hits in five innings, leaving after allowing back-to-back singles opening the sixth.

Texas' offense regressed after scoring a season-high 15 runs Tuesday following a stretch of scoring only 11 runs over six games.

Jackson, with eight saves in nine chances, struggled in a non-save situation after two of his three previous outings resulted in walk-off losses.

The Rangers were 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position and left 11 men on base.

Thursday's finale of the four-game series will pit Rangers RHP Tyler Mahle (3-0, 1.14 ERA) against Athletics LHP Jeffrey Springs (3-3, 6.04).