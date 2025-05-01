Texas Rangers

Rangers catcher Higashioka on 10-day injured list

By The Associated Press

Apr 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Kyle Higashioka (11) stands on second base after hitting a double as Athletics first baseman Tyler Soderstrom (21) looks on at Globe Life Field.
Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Texas Rangers placed catcher Kyle Higashioka on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a mild left intercostal strain and recalled right-hander Caleb Boushley from Triple-A Round Rock for their game against the Athletics.

The move for Higashioka is retroactive to Wednesday, when he sat out a 7-1 loss to the A's with sore ribs. The Rangers selected Tucker Barnhart from Round Rock before that game and he was in the lineup at catcher for the series finale Thursday.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Higashioka, who signed a two-year deal with Texas in December, is hitting .254 with a homer and eight RBIs in 17 games.

Boushley allowed five runs in three appearances covering 7 2/3 innings for Texas earlier this season.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Texas Rangers
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us