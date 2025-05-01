The Texas Rangers placed catcher Kyle Higashioka on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a mild left intercostal strain and recalled right-hander Caleb Boushley from Triple-A Round Rock for their game against the Athletics.

The move for Higashioka is retroactive to Wednesday, when he sat out a 7-1 loss to the A's with sore ribs. The Rangers selected Tucker Barnhart from Round Rock before that game and he was in the lineup at catcher for the series finale Thursday.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Higashioka, who signed a two-year deal with Texas in December, is hitting .254 with a homer and eight RBIs in 17 games.

Boushley allowed five runs in three appearances covering 7 2/3 innings for Texas earlier this season.