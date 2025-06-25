Texas Rangers

Rangers beat Orioles 6-5 in extras after wild 10th, 3 straight HRs

Evan Carter scores go-ahead run on replay in 10th as Texas outlasts Baltimore in 100-degree heat

By Associate Press

BALTIMORE, MD – JUNE 24: Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers slides into home to score in the seventh inning during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Getty Images

Evan Carter slid safely home in the top of the 10th inning, lifting the Texas Rangers to a 6-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Carter was the automatic runner, and he went to third when Seranthony Domínguez (2-2) threw a one-out wild pitch. Sam Haggerty then hit a grounder to second baseman Jackson Holliday. When Holliday threw home, Carter was initially called out, but he was ruled safe on a replay review.

Luke Jackson (2-4) won in relief for Texas, and Robert Garcia kept the Orioles off the scoreboard in the bottom of the 10th for his sixth save. Cedric Mullins sacrificed the automatic runner to third, but Garcia struck out Dylan Carlson and Jackson Holliday to end it.

Gary Sanchez, Ramón Urías and Ryan O'Hearn hit consecutive homers for the Orioles off reliever Chris Martin in the seventh, turning a 4-0 deficit into a 5-4 lead. Baltimore couldn't hold on.

Texas starter Jacob Latz took a no-hitter into the seventh inning — in the process setting career highs in innings and pitches in the game — but Ramon Laureano broke that up with a leadoff single. Latz walked the next hitter before he was replaced by Martin.

It did not go well for the right-hander. Sanchez's three-run homer cut the Texas lead to run, then Urías hit a drive that just cleared the wall in right. O'Hearn's shot to right-center put the Orioles ahead.

The Rangers tied it at 5 in the eighth when pinch-hitter Sam Haggerty walked, stole second and third, then scored on a sacrifice fly by pinch-hitter Jonah Heim.

The Rangers opened the scoring with a three-run fourth against Orioles starter Charlie Morton. Adolis García made it 4-0 with an RBI single in the seventh.

The temperature at game time was 100 degrees (38 Celsius) for a second straight night in Baltimore.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

