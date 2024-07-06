Rangers activate World Series closer Josh Sborz and put Dane Dunning on IL

Texas Rangers reliever Josh Sborz, who got the final seven outs in the team's World Series-clinching game last fall, was activated from the injured list Friday after missing nearly two months because of a right rotator cuff strain.

The Rangers brought Sborz back from his second IL stint this season at the same time that right-hander Dane Dunning went on the 15-day IL for the second time with right shoulder soreness.

Sborz was on the IL from April 7-24, then returned to the list after exiting the second game of a doubleheader at Oakland on May 8. He was 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA entering Friday, allowing one earned run over 5 1/3 innings in seven appearances.

“He’s a big part of this club, been a high-leverage guy,” manager Bruce Bochy said before the series opener against Tampa Bay. “I’m excited to have him back.”

Sborz pitched in seven games during a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock. The right-hander struck out 12 with five walks over 6 2/3 innings in those games. He had five strikeouts without a walk in his last three appearances (3 1/3 innings).

Dunning (4-7, 4.71 ERA) was previously on the IL with a right rotator cuff strain from May 5-21. He made three relief appearances since being moved to the bullpen from the rotation after the return of three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer last month.

Bochy said the Rangers wanted to give Dunning some time to rest his shoulder. He said Dunning is expected to be fine.