Rangers Acquire Tyson Miller on Waiver From Chicago Cubs

The Texas Rangers have announced several transactions prior to Friday's homestand opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Right-handed pitcher Tyson Miller was acquired on waiver claim from Chicago-NL and optioned to Round Rock.

Right-handed pitcher Kyle Gibson activated from 10-day Injured List, right-handed pitcher Hunter Wood was transferred from 10-day Injured List to 60-day Injured List.

Left-handed pitcher Wes Benjamin optioned to Round Rock (AAA), effective postgame on Thursday.

Miller, 25, has no record and a 5.06 ERA over three games and one start with Triple-A Iowa this season with two walks and six strikeouts. He has averaged 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings over his brief stint at Triple-A after spending time at the club's Arizona complex to begin the season.

Miller did not make his season debut until May 22 and his lone start this year came in his last outing on May 29 vs. St. Paul.

Gibson is the Rangers' scheduled starting pitcher for the homestand opener against the Rays. He was on the 10-day Injured List from May 22 to June 3 for a right groin strain, and last pitched on May 21 vs. Houston.

He has a 3-0 record with a 2.24 ERA over 10 games and starts for the Rangers this season.

Wood, who has a mild UCL sprain in his right elbow, was placed on the 10-day Injured List on May 25, retroactive to May 23. The first date he would be eligible to return is July 22.

Wood produced a 3.60 ERA over five relief appearances for Texas during his lone stint on the active roster this season from May 15 to May 22.

Benjamin pitched 2.0 innings in Thursday's loss in Colorado and he was optioned to Round Rock after the game. He has a 0-2 record with an 8.76 ERA in six games and one start spanning three stints with the Rangers this season, from opening day to April 16, on May 14, and from May 25 to June 3.

Following today's transactions, the Rangers remain at the 40-man limit on the Major League roster, along with seven players on the 60-day Injured List.