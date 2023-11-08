Texas Rangers

Rangers 2023 World Series Trophy making its way to Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth

By NBCDFW Staff

Getty Images

There is great excitement surrounding the impending arrival of the Texas Rangers in Fort Worth on Thursday as they prepare to showcase their championship trophy from the 2023 World Series and receive the key to the city.

The champions are scheduled to exhibit their trophy and receive the City of Fort Worth key from Mayor Mattie Parker at Billy Bob's Texas on Thursday, November 9, as per the organization.

The doors open at 11 a.m. for the free public event, featuring a concert by The Squeezebox Bandits at 12:30 p.m. The award ceremony will follow.

Paid parking is available in several parking lots in the area.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

2023 WORLD SERIES

World Series Nov 1

Texas Rangers celebrate first World Series win with estimated 600k at Arlington parade

World Series Nov 2

Here's your excuse note to attend the World Series Victory Parade

World Series Nov 1

At long last, the Texas Rangers are World Series champions

World Series Nov 1

Corey Seager joins Hall of Fame company with 2023 World Series MVP award

World Series Nov 1

‘You inspired me': Bruce Bochy hails Rangers' players after World Series win

World Series Nov 2

Watch: Rangers celebrate World Series title with Creed singalong

RANGERS FAN PHOTOS

isee@nbcdfw.com Oct 31

Rangers fan photos: Baby James and Texas Health Sports Medicine

isee@nbcdfw.com Oct 31

Generations of Rangers Fans: Oct. 30, 2023

isee@nbcdfw.com Oct 30

Rangers fan photos: Elliott family, Ethan and Tristan

This article tagged under:

Texas RangersNorth TexasFort WorthWorld Series
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us