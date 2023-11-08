Rangers 2023 World Series Trophy making its way to Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth

There is great excitement surrounding the impending arrival of the Texas Rangers in Fort Worth on Thursday as they prepare to showcase their championship trophy from the 2023 World Series and receive the key to the city.

The champions are scheduled to exhibit their trophy and receive the City of Fort Worth key from Mayor Mattie Parker at Billy Bob's Texas on Thursday, November 9, as per the organization.

The doors open at 11 a.m. for the free public event, featuring a concert by The Squeezebox Bandits at 12:30 p.m. The award ceremony will follow.

Paid parking is available in several parking lots in the area.