Rangers 1B Curtis Terry to Make Major League Debut Friday

Catcher Jose Trevino was brought off the injured list while second baseman Nick Solak was sent down to Triple A.

Texas Rangers' 2015 draft pick Curtis Terry, 24, will make his major league debut on Friday against the Houston Astros, the baseball club announced Friday.

The first baseman's contract was selected from Triple-A Round Rock as part of a series of roster moves made before Friday night's series opener against the Astros.

The Rangers also activated catcher Jose Trevino from the 10-day injured list after he suffered a bruised right forearm.

To make room for the two moves, the Rangers optioned second baseman Nick Solak to Triple-A and designated catcher John Hicks for assignment.

Since he was initially promoted in Aug. 2019 after being traded to the Rangers, Solak has been on the Texas major league roster. His 88 starts at second base are a team-high for the club this season.

But in a recent slump amid a nine-game losing streak for the Rangers, Solak has struggled at the plate, batting .225 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs this season.

Terry, a 6-foot-3 right-handed slugger, is hitting .294 with 17 home runs and 53 RBIs and an above-average .958 OPS at Round Rock this season.

The 13th round draft pick in 2015 doubled in his first and only at-bat last night while playing for Round Rock before being removed.

Trevino will also start in Friday's game against the Astros. The last time the catcher played in the major leagues was June 26 against Kansas City.

Trevino is batting .230 with 3 home runs and 17 RBIs in 54 games this season.

