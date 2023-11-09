Pitchers Andrew Heaney, Jose Leclerc will be back with the Rangers for 2024 season

The Texas Rangers will have LHP Andrew Heaney and RHP Jose Leclerc back on the roster for the 2024 season.

The team said this week that Heaney exercised a player contract option for the 2024 season and that the team exercised a club option on Leclerc.

Both players are now under contract with the team for the 2024 campaign.

Here's more from the Rangers on the players' 2023 stats.

Heaney went 10-6 with a 4.15 ERA (68 ER/147.1 IP) over 34 games/28 starts in his first season with Texas in 2023, posting a career-high in wins (10) with his 2nd-most innings (147.1), starts (28) and strikeouts (151). He was also 1-0 with a 4.09 ERA (5 ER/11.0 IP) over 5 games/3 starts for the Rangers in the club's 2023 World Series championship run in the postseason. His lone career playoff win came in World Series Game 4 at Arizona (5.0 IP, 1 R-ER), a victory which gave Texas a 3-games-to-1 lead in the Fall Classic.

Leclerc was 0-2 with 4 saves and a 2.68 ERA (17 ER/57.0 IP) over 57 relief outings for Texas in the 2023 regular season. He went 1-1 with 4 saves and a 3.29 ERA (5 ER/13.2 IP) over 13 relief appearances for the Rangers in the 2023 playoffs, as his 13 outings in the club's World Series title run, tying the 3rd-highest total of games ever in a single postseason.