Mysterious insect bite nearly kept Patrick Corbin from first Texas home start, win

Corbin got treatment and pitched 5 1/3 innings

By The Associated Press

Apr 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (46) throws to the plate during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Imagn Images

Patrick Corbin’s first home start with the Texas Rangers was no better than a 50-50 possibility when the left-hander hobbled into the clubhouse Wednesday afternoon after an apparent insect bite in his backyard Monday left him with a swollen ankle.

“It was really bad in the morning,” Corbin told reporters Thursday afternoon. “I wasn’t sure if I was going to throw.”

Said manager Bruce Bochy: “He could hardly walk when he came in. I don’t know if it was a spider or what.”

Corbin said he received treatment and was able to pitch. He pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run on five hits in the Rangers’ 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

The 35-year-old Corbin was a late addition to roster, joining Texas in free agency March 18 after spending the past six seasons with the Washington Nationals.

