Official Rangers World Series swag flying off the shelves across DFW

Now that the Texas Rangers have won the World Series, the next big question is – where can we get our official World Series merch?

Swag is flying off the shelves as we speak.

Crowds started lining up at the Pro Shop at Globe Life Field as soon as the game ended. Then, even more, dedicated fans waited in the cold, both Wednesday night and Thursday morning, to be the first to get their hands on Rangers gear emblazoned with the official title of ‘World Series Champions’.

RANGERS SWAG: This is the moment the doors opened at 7am today for droves of Rangers fans waiting to get the hands on the official World Series merch, available for a limited time. Story coming up a 11am on @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/yiOf0u2PvA — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) November 2, 2023

"Cold or not, I'm excited. Today is the day. I couldn't do it last night but I could do it this morning,” said Rangers superfan Matt Garza, as he waited in line at the Academy Sports and Outdoors store on Northwest Highway in Dallas. "Oh man, it's tickling right now. My heart is about to burst out, I'm so excited."

The manager of that same location reported about 1,000 people streaming through the doors late Wednesday night once the team won the World Series around 10 p.m.

"The line was like four or five stores down. It was at least three or 400 people,” said Mary Harris, a sales manager at an Academy store in Lewisville. “I'd say they were hyped. I mean, we were out there talking to them, walking with them, trying to hype them up. I mean, we were getting high-fives all over the place. They were yelling and screaming. So it was cool to see that."

Hundreds more gathered at stores across the DFW early Thursday morning, including Dick’s Sporting Goods and Rally House.

"I had to come out here and get something official. Seal the deal,” said one Rangers fan.

Prepare for long lines at the registers for the days to come. If you can’t make it on Thursday, the limited supply of merchandise will continue for a couple more days.

"I mean, people are getting one or two things and then I saw people with like 15 shirts and hats going out the door. I'd say we still have a pretty good selection honestly compared to like the ALCS merch. We're more prepared as far as quantity goes going into this. I would say in the next few days, we'll be looking out for more,” said Harris.

Store employees have been working hard to make sure all the items get into the hands of fans as soon as possible.

"We got quite a bit. It all came on Wednesday, so we had to go through it, count it, organize it, stylize it, and make sure that it was prepared to come out. So there was a lot of manpower, a lot of hours going into it,” said Harris.

A high-demand item – an official snapback hat featuring the World Series and Rangers logos – started arriving in shipments at stores around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

A variety of styles and colors for shirts all run between $37 to $40, but for many fans, the World Series Rangers gear is priceless.

"We are all happy, I waited 31 years for this, man. It's so sweet right now, I'm so excited,” said Garza.

You can also order merch from the official MLB shop online. You do have to pay for shipping and the prices might be a little higher than in-store.

